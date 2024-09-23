Miscues and late stops by the Chiefs lead to another Falcons loss

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons had plenty of opportunities to beat Kansas City but miscues and trouble converting on third down helped the Chiefs hold on for a narrow 22-17 victory. Atlanta lost starting center Drew Dalmon to an ankle injury and starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was sidelined with a knee injury. Kirk Cousins struggled to find time behind a makeshift line, and the Falcons failed to convert on a couple of fourth downs deep in Chiefs territory in the closing minutes.

