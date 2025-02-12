Middle East latest: Israeli military says it struck 2 people in Gaza who were flying a drone

The Israeli military said Wednesday it struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone, which was observed entering Gaza from Israel after past attempts to use drones to smuggle in weapons.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 44-year-old man was killed in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the ministry, said Tuesday that at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli fire since the fragile ceasefire took hold last month.

The Israeli military says it has fired upon people who approach its forces or enter certain areas in violation of the truce.

Hamas has threatened to delay the next scheduled release of hostages on Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the agreement by firing on people and by not allowing the stipulated amounts of tents, shelters and other vital aid to enter the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of President Donald Trump, has warned that Israel would resume fighting if hostages are not freed on Saturday. Trump has threated that “all hell” will break out if the militant group does not release the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Saturday.

The family of a Gaza doctor says he was tortured in Israeli detention

JERUSALEM — The family of a prominent Gaza Strip physician who was detained by Israeli forces when they raided a hospital in December says he was tortured by the army and kept in solitary confinement for 24 days.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s family said he’s currently in the Ofer prison near Jerusalem, where he met with a lawyer for the first time on Tuesday. They said there are no charges against him, hoping that means he could be released soon.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military or the Prison Service

The Al Mezan rights group said one of its lawyers was able to visit him on Tuesday for the first time since his detention. The group said the physician was initially taken to the Sde Teiman facility in southern Israel, where former detainees and rights groups have reported rampant abuses.

“He reported being forcibly stripped, having his hands tightly shackled, and being made to sit on sharp gravel for approximately five hours by Israeli forces,” it said, adding that he was also beaten with batons and subjected to electric shocks.

Abu Safiya was the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza that was raided in December. Israel’s military said Hamas militants were using the facility and that over 240 suspects were detained.

Israel has raided several Gaza hospitals during the 15-month war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack. It accuses Hamas and other militants of using hospitals for military purposes, something hospital officials have denied.

