Middle East latest: A long-awaited Gaza ceasefire starts after a delay

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect on Sunday following an almost three-hour delay after Hamas was late to name the three hostage it plans to release.

The announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the ceasefire began at 11:15 a.m. local time (0915 GMT). Israel said earlier it would keep fighting until the names were handed over in accordance with the agreement.

Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons.” It said in a statement that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.

The ceasefire is set to pause the fighting after 15 months of war and see the release of dozens of hostages held by the militants in the Gaza Strip and hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israel’s Cabinet approved the deal early on Saturday.

Brokered by mediators the United States, Qatar and Egypt in months of indirect talks between the warring sides, the ceasefire is the second truce achieved in the devastating conflict.

Demonstrators hold torches as they gather during a protest calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Oded Balilty

The Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half the dead.

___

Here’s the latest:

Israeli media identify 1 of 3 hostages set to be released Sunday

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli media have identified one of the three hostages set to be released Sunday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Romi Gonen, 24, who was abducted from a music festival at the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023, and appeared on the Hamas list, is set to be released, media reported, citing her brother’s social media.

Israel has not confirmed any of the three names provided by Hamas, and the other two families have not yet commented.

Israelis anxiously await the return of hostages

SDEROT, Israel — In the hours before the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect Sunday, some Israelis gathered on a hill overlooking the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes continued for several hours after a delay in the truce.

Warplanes roared, helicopters thudded and drones buzzed overhead as smoke plumes rose from the rubble of northern Gaza, as seen from across the border with Israel.

Asher Pizem said he grew up next to the sounds of war in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. He welcomed the expected return of the hostages held in Gaza, calling them his “brothers and sisters.”

But the 35-year-old criticized the ceasefire-for-hostages deal that he saw as kicking the problem down the road. He said he believed that by allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, the Israeli government is fueling the regrouping and rearming of Hamas.

“They will take the time and attack again,” he said.

An Israeli airstrike kills 8 in Gaza, medics say

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike killed at least eight people in the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire was delayed, Palestinian medical officials said.

Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis confirmed the casualties from Sunday’s strike, which it said had occurred around two hours after the truce was supposed to take effect.

Israel said Hamas delayed the start of the truce by not naming the hostages it was supposed to release later on Sunday. Hamas publicized the names around two hours after the ceasefire had been due to begin.

Hamas names the 3 hostages it plans to release Sunday as part of ceasefire deal

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Hamas militant group has named the three hostages it plans to release on Sunday, potentially clearing the way for the start of a Gaza ceasefire after a delay.

Israel had earlier said it would continue fighting in Gaza until the names were handed over in accordance with the agreement. The start of the ceasefire has been delayed by more than two hours.

There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas’ armed wing published the names on social media.

Hard-liner Ben-Gvir and his party’s other Cabinet members submit their resignations

JERUSALEM — The party of Israel’s hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says its Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations from the government on Sunday in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The departure of the Jewish Power party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does not bring down the coalition or affect the ceasefire. But Ben-Gvir’s departure destabilizes the coalition.

Israeli official says ceasefire will happen despite delay

JERUSALEM — An Israeli official said Sunday that the Gaza ceasefire deal is expected to go forward despite a delay over a list of hostages meant to be handed over by Hamas to Israel.

The official said the timing of the deal’s progress remained in question. But the official said mediators had provided assurances that Hamas would deliver the list.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing efforts to resolve the matter.

Israel announced Sunday the ceasefire would not come into effect as planned until Hamas hands over the list of hostages set to be freed later in the day as part of its commitments under the deal.

The delay on the first day of the ceasefire underscored the fragility of the internationally mediated deal.

— By Josef Federman

Israel says it recovered the body of a soldier killed in 2014 hours before Gaza ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli authorities said Sunday that forces had recovered and returned the body of a soldier killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, whose remains were held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said a complicated operation involving elite commando forces returned the body of Oron Shaul overnight Saturday.

Shaul, 21 at the time of his death, was killed in battle in the war a decade ago. His body was snatched by Hamas and held since.

Hamas still holds the body of another soldier killed during that war, Hadar Goldin.

Both of the soldiers’ families had staged a public campaign to have the bodies returned.

The bodies were expected to be returned as part of a fragile ceasefire deal with Hamas in exchange for the hostages and bodies it holds.

UN’s humanitarian affairs agency ramps up preparations to provide aid to Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.’s humanitarian affairs agency says it has ratcheted up its preparations for providing aid to Gaza after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect.

Muhannad Hadi, the agency’s humanitarian coordinator for the territory, said Saturday the United Nations and its partners are ready to leverage the opportunity for large-scale relief.

Hadi referenced in a statement the agreements reached on implementing humanitarian components in the first phase of the ceasefire, including the provision of supplies “including water, food, health and shelter to people across Gaza and the long-awaited release of hostages.”

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas it set to go into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, mediator Qatar said. It will pause the fighting after 15 months of war and see the release of dozens of hostages held by the militants in the Gaza Strip and hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Dozens of Israelis protest ceasefire deal in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Dozens of Israelis protested the ceasefire deal in Jerusalem on Saturday night, briefly blocking a main road as they shouted for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign and the war to continue.

Many carried faux coffins draped in the Israeli flag as well as banners calling the ceasefire a “betrayal” of Israeli soldiers killed in the war.

Yehoshua Shin, whose son was killed fighting Hamas militants on Oct. 7, criticized the deal for releasing Palestinians from prison and called on American president- elect Donald Trump to scrap the deal until there is “total victory” over the Hamas militant group.

Netanyahu says Israel treating ceasefire with Hamas as temporary

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel is treating the ceasefire with Hamas as temporary and retains the right to continue fighting if necessary.

Speaking to the nation just 12 hours before the ceasefire is to start, he claimed that he had the support of President-elect Donald Trump, who he said he spoke with on Wednesday.

Netanyahu also touted Israel’s military successes in Lebanon and Syria as the reason Hamas agreed to a ceasefire. “We have changed the face of the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu stressed that he was able to negotiate the best deal possible even as Israel’s far-right Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Saturday he and most of his party would resign from the government in opposition.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.