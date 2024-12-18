Michael Vick accepts head coaching job at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Michael Vick has agreed to become the head coach at Norfolk State in a return to football for the former NFL star, who has never coached at any level.

The 44-year-old Vick announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday night that he has accepted the job. Norfolk State did not immediately confirm the hiring of Vick, who grew up in nearby Newport News.

“Looking forward to coming back home,” Vick said in his social media post.

Vick starred in college at Virginia Tech and was a four-time Pro Bowler in 13 seasons for Atlanta, Philadelphia, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh. He helped launch an era of quarterbacks who were threats both running and throwing the ball.

Vick served 18 months in federal prison in the prime of his career after pleading guilty to his role in a dogfighting ring. After his release in 2009, he returned to the NFL and won AP Comeback Player of the Year with the Eagles in 2010, but his best years were behind him.

He retired in 2017 and has advocated against animal cruelty while also working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Vick’s hiring by Norfolk State was first reported Tuesday by the Virginian-Pilot.

Norfolk State fired coach Dawson Odums in November after a 4-8 season. The historically Black school plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Spartans have made one appearance in the FCS playoffs, losing in the first round to in-state rival Old Dominion in 2011.

Before accepting the Norfolk State job, Vick also spoke to Sacramento State about its open head coaching position.

