Memorable Masters ends with Rahm slipping into green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm slipped into the green jacket on Sunday to wrap up a memorable Masters. It began with questions about how LIV Golf players and their PGA Tour counterparts would get along at Augusta National. It was played through searing heat and humidity early, driving rain and frigid temperatures later. At one point, wind knocked down three pine trees on the property, and both the second and third rounds were suspended by the weather. But at the end of it all was Rahm, who overtook the stumbling Brooks Koepka on Sunday to finish at 12 under and add the Masters to his U.S. Open title from Torrey Pines.

