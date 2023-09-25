McDaniels says he has confidence in offense, despite opting for FG late in game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels insists the confidence he has in his offense is intact. He just didn’t show it Sunday on a crucial fourth down with 2:25 left in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With his Raiders trailing 23-15, McDaniels trotted placekicker Daniel Carlson onto the field for a 26-yard field goal to make it a five-point game. Though they got the ball back on their own 15-yard line with 12 seconds left, it wouldn’t matter, as Pittsburgh cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to help the Steelers secure a 23-18 win.

