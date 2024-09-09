Matthew Stafford comes up short in Detroit in another chance to lead Rams to win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks with the Detroit Lions. On Sunday night, he nearly got one against them. Playing behind a makeshift offensive line, Stafford helped Los Angeles overcome a 17-3 deficit. His 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp gave the Rams a 20-17 lead with 4:35 to play, but the Lions ultimately won 26-20 in overtime. After the Rams went ahead, the defense forced the Lions into a three-and-out, giving Stafford the ball back at the 11-yard line with 4:10 to go. The Rams could not finish the job.

