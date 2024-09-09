Matthew Stafford comes up short in Detroit in another chance to lead Rams to win over Lions

By DAVE HOGG The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the bench against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/David Dermer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Dermer]

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks with the Detroit Lions. On Sunday night, he nearly got one against them. Playing behind a makeshift offensive line, Stafford helped Los Angeles overcome a 17-3 deficit. His 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp gave the Rams a 20-17 lead with 4:35 to play, but the Lions ultimately won 26-20 in overtime. After the Rams went ahead, the defense forced the Lions into a three-and-out, giving Stafford the ball back at the 11-yard line with 4:10 to go. The Rams could not finish the job.

