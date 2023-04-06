Masters ’23: Things to watch for as play begins at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — From the upstart LIV tour to Scottie Scheffler’s bid for a second straight green jacket to a supersized 13th hole, golf’s first major of the year provides an abundance of compelling storylines. Oh, and let’s not forget Tiger Woods. Welcome to the Masters, where the golf year really gets started Thursday amid the azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club. There are plenty of things to keep an eye on, beginning with the scoreboard to see how the LIV-PGA Tour feud plays out. The split in golf has dominated the news over the past year.

