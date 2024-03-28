March Madness stats that merit your attention in women’s Sweet 16

The numbers have been stunning in this memorable season for women’s college basketball. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has broken scoring records. UConn’s Paige Bueckers is producing eye-popping statistics again after missing most of the last two seasons with knee injuries. Southern California’s JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo have had two of the most productive freshman seasons ever. All of them have led their teams into a star-studded Sweet 16 field. Here’s a rundown of notable statistics regarding each of the teams that have made it this far.

