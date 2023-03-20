March Madness rounds the corner to the Sweet 16

Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country in what may be the maddest March ever. Defending national champion Kansas and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue are gone. The Sweet 16 will be without blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina for the second time the past three NCAA Tournaments. That last happened in 1979 before the 2021 bracket. In are upstarts like Princeton, Florida Atlantic and a team picked to finish last in the Big 12. And, this being March, of course there’s Tom Izzo.

