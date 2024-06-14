Man charged with threatening FBI agent who had been involved in Hunter Biden laptop investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with allegedly threatening an FBI special agent who had been involved in an investigation into the dissemination of personal data from Hunter Biden’s laptop, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Timothy Muller allegedly called the FBI agent Tuesday shortly after a federal jury in Delaware announced its guilty verdict against Hunter Biden. President Joe Biden’s son was convicted of three felonies in a federal gun trial.

The agent — who is based in Baltimore — hung up, prosecutors said in a news release, and Muller called back and threatened the agent and his family in a voicemail that lasted more than a minute.

“You can run, but you can’t (expletive) hide,” Muller allegedly said to the agent.

Muller allegedly continued that former President Donald Trump would win reelection, “and then we’re gonna (expletive) go through the FBI and just start throwing you (expletive)s into jail. Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we’ll hunt you (expletive)s down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own (expletive) homes.”

After leaving the voicemail, Muller then sent several text messages to the agent, including: “How’s the family? Safe?” and “Did you (expletive)s really think you were going to disenfranchise 75 million Americans and not die? Lol.”

The special agent’s name was not made public.

Muller, 43, of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

His federal public defender did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

The long-running laptop saga began with a New York Post story in October 2020 that detailed some of the emails it said were found on the device related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. It was swiftly seized on by Trump as a campaign issue during the presidential election that year.

The Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop owner has said Hunter Biden dropped a laptop off at his store in April 2019 and never returned to pick it up. The owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, admitted in his 2022 book to reviewing private and sensitive material from Biden’s laptop, including a file titled “income.pdf.” He later contacted Republicans to review and disseminate the material.

