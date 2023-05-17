Major League Baseball launches ‘MLB Together’ community assistance platform

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has launched a community assistance platform called “MLB Together.” The platform launched Wednesday will focus on youth empowerment; diversity, equity and inclusion; domestic and physical safety; health research and resources; military family and veteran resources; disaster relief; and environmental sustainability and green initiatives. Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, a cancer survivor, will be a program ambassador. Roberto Clemente Award winners Adam Wainwright and Nelson Cruz created an initial promotional video.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.