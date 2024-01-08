Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts hits Golden Globes red carpet as budding Hollywood producer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Mookie Betts was wearing a different hat at the Golden Globes. The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger walked the red carpet as the owner of his own media company named OMG. Betts says it was his first time attending the Hollywood awards show. He was looking to mix and mingle with some of heavyweights in attendance, perhaps to cook up a potential deal. He founded his company in 2020 with an eye toward developing a post-baseball career. Betts was asked who he was wearing. He struggled to come up with a designer name and said, “I’m wearing confidence.”

