Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - In this Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, file photo Zach Young, of New Haven, Conn., places a bet at one of the new sports wagering kiosks at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. Legalized sports betting continued its expansion in 2023 with six states either passing legislation or beginning to accept wagering, Fanatics got into the business and professional leagues and college athletics continued to further embrace the industry. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Haigh]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year. Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor. Still on the sidelines are the nation’s two most populous states in California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.