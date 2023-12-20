Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year. Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor. Still on the sidelines are the nation’s two most populous states in California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

