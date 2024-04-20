Konnor McClain, Haleigh Bryant help LSU women win first NCAA gymnastics title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Konnor McClain scored a 9.9625 on the beam — one of five LSU gymnasts with a score of at least 9.95 in the final rotation — to help the Tigers win the first NCAA title in program history. LSU trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations but senior Sierra Ballard kicked off the fourth and final rotation with a career-high 9.950 — her only routine of the day — and Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan each matched the score to help the Tigers to a program record on the beam with a with a 49.7625 and seal LSU’s national championship. Cal, which made its first appearance in the finals, finished second, ahead of Utah and fourth-place Florida.

