Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn’t top Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-year-old record

Kirk Cousins delivered a signature moment to his career with a 509-yard performance capped by a game-ending TD pass in overtime. It still fell short of topping one of the NFL’s most surprisingly enduring records with Norm Van Brocklin’s 554-yard performance in 1951 still standing as the single-game record even as passing production has spiked in the more modern era. While the single-game records for yards rushing; yards receiving; TD passes, runs and catches; field goals; interceptions and almost every other noteworthy stat have been set or matched in more recent years, Van Brocklin’s mark from the 1951 opener still stands.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.