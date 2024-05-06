Kentucky Derby’s thrilling finish draws 16.7 million viewers. It’s the biggest audience since 1989

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Mystik Dan’s nose victory in the 150th Kentucky Derby drew 16.7 million viewers, the biggest audience for the race since 1989. NBC Sports says viewership peaked at 20.1 million from 7 to 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday, when 18-1 shot Mystik Dan, Sierra Leone and Forever Young hit the wire together in the Derby’s first three-horse photo finish since 1947. That marked the biggest peak audience ever for the Derby on NBC. The 16.7 million viewers was up 13% from last year’s 14.8 million. NBC Sports says it was the biggest Derby audience since 18.5 million watched Sunday Silence win in 1989, when the race was shown on ABC.

