Keegan Bradley appointed US Ryder Cup captain after Tiger Woods turns down the job

Keegan Bradley is assured of making another Ryder Cup team, this time as the U.S. captain. The PGA of America announced his selection on Monday after months of talking with Tiger Woods about taking the job.

The PGA of America pushed out the news on Instagram after word began to leak during the day that Bradley, who has played on only two Ryder Cup teams and was never an assistant, was chosen to lead the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black in New York.

Bradley already was in New York going through media training, with a news conference to introduce him set for noon Tuesday at the NASDAQ building.

Woods was the first choice of the Ryder Cup committee and had been in negotiations for months about what the job would entail and whether he had time to fulfill the duties, many of them involving promotion of the event.

He was a playing captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup when the Americans won at Royal Melbourne, and he served as an assistant Ryder Cup captain at Hazeltine in 2016.

Once Woods wasn’t an option, the PGA of America went for some local flavor with Bradley. He is a New England native who played his college golf at St. John’s.

Bradley was left off the U.S. team in 2023 outside Rome, a devastating moment for him. He played in the 2012 and 2014 matches, both losses, going 3-1 at Medinah. He famously did not unpack his bag from the 2012 matches and said he would not open it until he was on a winning team.

