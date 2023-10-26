Kaliya Lincoln, U.S. gymnast and Gabby Douglas mentee, wins gold medal in floor at Pan Am Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Kaliya Lincoln was once a 12-year-old girl being coached by her hero Gabby Douglas, the first black gymnast to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. Fast forward five years and the teenager from Frisco, Texas, is the gold medalist on the floor exercise at the Pan American Games in Chile. The 17-year-old newcomer is expected to get a push from the result in Santiago to make it to the Paris Olympics next year. Lincoln beat two favorites to win the title, adding 14.233 points. Her compatriot Kayla DiCello and Brazilian Flávia Saraiva shared the silver, with both scoring 13.733 points.

