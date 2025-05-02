Judge orders mental health assessment for man accused of killing 11 at Vancouver festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian judge on Friday ordered a man accused of ramming his sport utility vehicle through a Filipino heritage festival crowd, killing 11 people and injuring dozens, to receive a mental health assessment to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

A publicity ban prevents the publication of why Judge Reginal Harris made the decision.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, appeared in provincial court via video link. He wore an orange short-sleeved jumpsuit and sat on a blue couch. He is expected to return to court on May 30.

Lo faces eight counts of second-degree murder after allegedly driving an SUV through a crowd of people at the Filipino community’s Lapu Lapu Day Street festival on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Attending Friday’s hearing was Marco Harder, vice consul for the Consulate General of the Philippines.

Lo had previously been scheduled to appear in court on May 26, after making his first appearance by video on Sunday, the day after the attack.

Damienne Darby with the British Columbia Prosecution Service said that Lo’s lawyer had requested the next appearance be moved ahead.

Lo’s court appearance came just hours before a memorial mass to pray for victims of the tragedy.

The B.C. provincial government had declared Friday a day of mourning for the victims. Flag across the city flew at half mast.

During a Mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral Archbishop J. Michael Miller offered words of comfort to everyone affected “by this grim day in Vancouver’s history.”

Miller told members of the Filipino community they are not alone in their grief.

“We are with you in your sorrow, a sorrow that has shaken all of us to the very core of our being,” he said.

When the service ended B.C. Premier David Eby addressed the gathering, saying the entire province is in mourning.

“We’re mourning an injury to the Filipino community,” said Eby. “We mourn a loss of innocence. That this could happen here, our province and Vancouver. It happened to people we know.

“We mourn a loss of potential, those who were taken from us.”

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the tragedy “shattered something in all of us.”

“I’m still trying to process the heartbreak, the shock, the anger and the deep, deep sadness of the families that lost loved ones,” he said.

Vancouver police Interim Chief Const. Steve Rai said the city stands united with the Filipino community.

“With all who are mourning and struggling with the terrible tragedy as we now try to being the long process of healing,” he said.

