Judge hears 8 witnesses in Dani Alves sexual assault case

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The judge overseeing the investigation into the Dani Alves sexual assault case has taken testimony from eight witnesses. The Brazilian soccer player is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on Dec. 30. The 39-year-old Alves has spent the last two weeks in pre-trial detention at a prison outside Barcelona after he was denied bail. Alves has denied any wrongdoing. At first he denied having ever seen the woman before his arrest. He then later admitted to what he called a consented sexual encounter.

