Jets’ touchdown drought up to 36 drives as they lose to Raiders, 16-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Breece Hall bullied his way into the end zone during the second quarter Sunday night, and it appeared the New York Jets’ touchdown drought was over. But when the penalty flag was thrown across the direct view of quarterback Zach Wilson, the look on his face defined an underlying theme. The Jets’ drive skid without a touchdown is up to 36 after squandering a 9-3 first-half lead and losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 16-12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.