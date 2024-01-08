Jets’ Aaron Rodgers hopes to play beyond next season but acknowledges everyone’s ‘on the hot seat’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is focused on coming back strong next season for the New York Jets. The 40-year-old quarterback also acknowledged Monday he’d like to play for more than just next year. So do the Jets, who finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 13th consecutive year. Rodgers called it a lost year for him after tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut. Owner Woody Johnson is treating this season as a mulligan of sorts, opting to not part ways with either coach Robert Saleh or general manager Joe Douglas. Rodgers acknowledged everyone including himself will be on the hot seat next season.

