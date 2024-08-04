Jayden Daniels to play in the Washington Commanders’ first preseason game at the New York Jets

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to play for the Washington Commanders in their first preseason game Saturday at the New York Jets. Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Sunday that Daniels will be playing. He did not say if Daniels would start or how much the No. 2 pick would play. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU is Washington’s presumptive Week 1 starting QB even though Quinn has not named Daniels as such. Daniels has been splitting training camp snaps with veteran Marcus Mariota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.