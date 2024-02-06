Iowa’s Caitlin Clark continues push for NCAA women’s scoring record

All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark this week as she try to break the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record.

Iowa’s star guard needs 66 points to break the record of 3,527 held by Kelsey Plum. The No. 2 Hawkeyes play at home on Thursday against Penn State before visiting Nebraska on Sunday. Clark is averaging 32.4 points per game this season, but has surpassed that in her last five games — putting up over 37 a contest.

Whenever she breaks the mark, Plum said she’ll be happy for Clark.

“I’m actually very grateful to pass that baton. I’m very happy for her,” Plum said at a USA Basketball camp in New York during the weekend.

Plum recalls chasing the NCAA scoring mark that was held by Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles.

“I remember it was very much a low point in my life,” Plum said. “It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record. I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that (Clark) is not just a basketball player but a young woman that has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there’s a lot to handle there.”

Plum hoped that people are checking on Clark’s mental health.

“That’s someone you know who has good days and bad days, too,” Plum said. “Make sure she’s checked in on and see how she’s doing. That’s to me what I care about most and I wish I had someone that stood up and cared about that when I was going through it.”

Clark is also approaching 1,000 assists in her career. She has 980 and sits in eighth place all-time.

LOADED ACC

Louisville and No. 3 North Carolina State tipped off busy weeks Monday night with a win by the Wolfpack. The 15th-ranked Cardinals host No. 12 Notre Dame on Thursday before traveling to face No. 23 Syracuse on Sunday.

N.C. State hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech on Thursday.

“This was a stretch here where you have an opportunity to make a statement,” Moore said. “This stretch is kind of like what you would see in an NCAA Tournament, trying to go to a Final Four. You’re going to have to go through at least three really, really good teams to get there.”

There are five teams ranked this week with North Carolina right outside the Top 25.

APPROACHING 1,200

UConn coach Geno Auriemma is one victory away from joining Tara VanDerveer (1,206) and Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) as the only Division I coaches with 1,200 victories. Auriemma’s first chance to reach that milestone is Wednesday when the Huskies host Seton Hall.

