In his final match before retiring, Donald Young can win a US Open title with friend Taylor Townsend

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend says Donald Young has been in her life for as long as she can remember. His father was her first coach. Their moms played doubles together. And it was Young, a fellow Black native of Chicago, that Townsend says made her believe a career in tennis was possible. That’s why she says it would be so meaningful if she can help him end his as a US Open champion. They will play in the mixed doubles final Thursday. It will be Young’s final match before retiring from tennis.

