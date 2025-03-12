In a blow to Democrats, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will not seek reelection in New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire will not seek reelection next year, a decision that will end the longtime senator’s historic political career and deals a significant blow to Democrats, who were already facing a difficult path to reclaiming the Senate majority.

Shaheen, who turned 78 in January, was the first woman elected to serve as both governor and senator in the United States. She announced her decision in a video posted on social media.

“Today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026,” she said. “It’s just time.”

Even before Shaheen’s move, Democrats were facing a challenging political map in next year’s midterm elections — especially in the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats compared with the Democrats’ 47, including two independents who caucus with Democrats.

The party that controls the Senate majority also controls President Donald Trump’s most important political and judicial nominations — and his legislative agenda.

At least for now, Maine represents the Democrats’ best pickup opportunity in 2026. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, the sole GOP senator remaining in New England, is the only Republican serving in a state Trump lost who’s up for reelection.

Democratic retirements give Republicans more opportunities to go on offense.

Beyond Shaheen in New Hampshire, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith have announced plans to retire, giving the GOP pickup opportunities in three purple states where Trump was competitive last fall. And Republicans are especially optimistic about Georgia, where incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff is expected to face a tough road to reelection.

Shaheen has been a political force in New Hampshire for decades and climbed through the ranks of Senate leadership to serve as the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She likely would have been easily reelected had she sought another term.

Congressman Chris Pappas is among the Democrats who may run to succeed Shaheen.

On the Republican side, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who served as ambassador to New Zealand in the first Trump administration, was considering a New Hampshire Senate bid even before Shaheen’s announcement. Brown challenged Shaheen unsuccessfully in 2014.

New Hampshire has narrowly favored Democrats in recent presidential elections, but the state has a long history of electing leaders from both parties. Republican Kelly Ayotte was elected governor last fall, when Trump lost the state by less than 3 percentage points.

Still, a Republican has not won a Senate seat in the Granite State since Ayotte back in 2010.

“No Republican has won a Senate race in over a decade in New Hampshire, and that trend will continue in 2026,” said David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “This is exactly the kind of state where the building midterm backlash against Republicans will hit their candidates especially hard.”

Shaheen became the first woman elected New Hampshire governor in 1996. She served for three terms and was later elected to the Senate in 2008.

“There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world. And while I’m not seeking reelection, believe me, I am not retiring,” Shaheen said. “I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try and make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country.”

