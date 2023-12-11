If college athletes can earn NIL money from the schools, what becomes of donor-backed collectives?

NIL experts say donor-fueled collectives that raise money and funnel it to college athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities probably won’t go away entirely if NCAA president Charlie Baker’s proposals for paying athletes become reality. Baker proposes Division I schools be allowed to enter into NIL deals directly with their athletes. Collectives that technically operate independently from the schools they serve seek donations from boosters and arrange opportunities for athletes to be paid for activities such as public appearances. NIL experts say the collectives could be absorbed into athletic departments to provide some of the same services.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.