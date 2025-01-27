Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians stream back to shattered northern Gaza in ceasefire’s Week 2

WADI GAZA, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians streamed into Gaza’s most heavily destroyed area on Monday after Israel opened the north for the first time since the early weeks of the war with Hamas, a dramatic reversal of their exodus 15 months ago.

As a fragile ceasefire held into a second week, Israel was told by Hamas that eight of the hostages to be freed during the deal’s first phase are dead.

Joyous crowds of Palestinians, some holding babies or pushing wheelchairs, walked along a seaside road all day and into the night, carrying bedrolls, bottles of water and other belongings. Armed and masked Hamas fighters flashed a victory sign. The crowd was watched over by Israeli tanks on a nearby hill.

The United Nations said over 200,000 people were observed moving north on Monday morning.

Palestinians who have been sheltering in squalid tent camps and former schools are eager to return to their homes — even though they are likely damaged or destroyed. Many had feared that Israel would make their displacement permanent.

Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abdel Kareem Hana

Yasmin Abu Amshah, a mother of three, said she walked 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles) to reach her damaged but habitable Gaza City home. She saw her younger sister for the first time in over a year.

“It was a long trip, but a happy one,” she said.

Many saw their return as an act of steadfastness after Israel’s military campaign, which was launched in response to the Hamas militant group’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The return was also seen as a repudiation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that many Palestinians be resettled in Egypt and Jordan. Both countries rejected the idea.

Families of dead hostages are informed

Whether hostages are still alive inside Gaza has been a heartbreaking question for waiting families who have pushed Israel’s government to reach a deal to free them, fearing that time was running out.

Before Monday’s announcement, Israel believed that at least 35 of the about 90 hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack and still in Gaza were dead.

Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists that a list received overnight from Hamas on the status of the 33 hostages being freed under the ceasefire’s first phase showed eight were dead.

The families have been informed, he said, adding that the information matched what Israeli intelligence had believed.

The ceasefire is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas. Militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 assault and abducted another 250.

Israel responded with an air and ground war that has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It does not say how many of the dead were combatants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

In all, around 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced, and they face new health risks as they return.

‘The joy of return’

Ismail Abu Mattar, a father of four who waited for days near the crossing point for northern Gaza, described scenes of jubilation, with people singing, praying and crying.

“It’s the joy of return,” said Abu Mattar, whose relatives were among the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. “We had thought we wouldn’t return, like our ancestors.”

In the war’s opening days, Israel ordered the evacuation of the north and sealed it off after ground troops moved in. Around a million people fled south while hundreds of thousands remained in the north, which had some of the heaviest fighting and the worst destruction.

The opening to the north was delayed for two days as Israel said Hamas had changed the order of the hostages it released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Local medical officials said Israeli forces opened fire at the waiting crowd and killed several Palestinians over the weekend. Israel’s military said it fired warning shots at approaching groups it deemed a threat.

Mediators resolved the dispute overnight. Hamas called the return “a victory for our people.”

Later Monday in central Gaza, Awda hospital said it received the body of a child killed in the Nuseirat refugee camp when returnees were hit. The hospital said three others were wounded. It said three others were wounded in a separate attack near the camp. It was not clear what happened, and Israel’s military said it did not carry out any airstrikes in the area during that time.

Hostage dispute rattled week-old ceasefire

Palestinians were crossing on foot without inspection through part of the Netzarim corridor, a military zone bisecting the territory just south of Gaza City that Israel carved out early in the war. A checkpoint for vehicles opened later on Gaza’s main north-south highway, where traffic was backed up for around 3 kilometers (2 miles).

Under the ceasefire agreement, vehicles are to be inspected for weapons before entering the north.

An Egyptian official said Egyptian contractors, along with a U.S. firm, run checkpoints that inspect vehicles heading via Salahuddin road. The contractors are part of an Egyptian-Qatari committee implementing the ceasefire, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. The contractors are cleared by Israel.

Israel had delayed the crossing’s opening, which was supposed to happen over the weekend, saying it would not allow Palestinians north until a civilian hostage, Arbel Yehoud, was released. Israel said she should have been released before four female soldiers who were freed on Saturday.

Qatar, a key mediator, announced early Monday that Yehoud and two other hostages would be released by Friday. Israel said the release — which will include female soldier Agam Berger — will take place on Thursday. Another three hostages should be released on Saturday as previously planned.

There were mixed emotions among Israelis watching the scene in Gaza from the nearby city of Sderot. Some expressed mistrust toward the Palestinians. Others were empathetic.

“Let them come back home safely and conduct a normal life,” said one, Rachel Osher. “We also want it. We want the same on both sides of the border.”

