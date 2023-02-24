Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Jan Stephenson has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her foundation announced the news and said she would be starting chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks. The 71-year-old Australian says she’s had negative challenges before and managed to survive. Stephenson was the first to promote sex appeal on the LPGA Tour. She once posed in a bath tub and was covered with golf balls. On the course, she won 16 times on the LPGA and was one major away from the career Grand Slam. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

