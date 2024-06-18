Golf updates scorecard rule by allowing extra 15 minutes to fix errors and avoid disqualification

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Golf is updating its scorecard rules by allowing 15 minutes when players leave the scoring area to fix any mistakes. It’s not something that happens very often. But there’s reason to call it the Jordan Spieth rule. That’s what happened to him at Riviera this year and he was disqualified. The USGA amended the definition of a scorecard being “returned.” It used to be whenever a player left the scoring area. The new rule was in effect for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. Now it’s in play for most major tours around the world.

