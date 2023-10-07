Game 1 of ALDS between Orioles and Rangers delayed by rain

BALTIMORE (AP) — Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers has started after a rain delay of 1 hour, 13 minutes. The game was scheduled to start at 1:03 p.m. Saturday. That seemed to leave enough time to avoid overlap with a 7 p.m. concert next door at M&T Bank Stadium featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. But it could be close thanks to the bad weather. It was 63 degrees Fahrenheit under a blue sky by the time Kyle Bradish delivered the first pitch for the Orioles’ first home playoff game since 2014.

