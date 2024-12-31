Fumes in the cockpit prompts Hawaiian flight’s return to Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A Hawaiian airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to the Seattle airport shortly after takeoff due to reports of fumes in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency previously said the crew reported smoke on the flight deck but later changed that to fumes.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21, an Airbus A330, took off at about 1 p.m. Monday from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members.

It was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the crew reported the fumes, airline spokesperson Marissa Villegas told The Associated Press in an email.

“The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident,” Villegas said, and fire and medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate as a precaution and everyone onboard safely deplaned.

Once the aircraft was cleared, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate and did not find any smoke or smell, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said via email.

Flight 21 left Seattle on Tuesday morning in a new aircraft, according to Villegas.

“Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologize for this event,” she said.

The FAA is investigating.

