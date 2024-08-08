French runner Alice Finot proposes to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Rarely has an Olympic pin contained so much love. When French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a “Love is in Paris” pin on his shirt. She says that “if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose.” Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez. She says that “since he hadn’t done it yet, I thought maybe it was up to me.”

