Former NRA chief says appointing a financial monitor would be ‘putting a knife’ into the gun group

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, told a New York judge on Monday that the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group’s finances would be “equivalent to putting a knife straight through the heart of the organization and twisting it.”

LaPierre’s forceful opposition to the court-appointed oversight mechanism came on the final day of arguments in the second phase of a civil case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against the NRA.

Following the trial’s first phase earlier this year, a jury found LaPierre and another deputy liable for misspending millions of dollars on personal expenses. James is seeking an independent monitor to oversee the group’s finances and compliance with whistle-blower policies. She is also seeking to bar LaPierre, the organization’s mouthpiece for decades, from returning to the NRA.

In brief testimony Monday, LaPierre described the appointment of a monitor as an existential threat to the group because it would send a message to prospective members and donors that the NRA was “being surveilled by this attorney general in New York.”

If the monitor is appointed, he said, “General James will have achieved her objective to fulfill that campaign promise of, in effect, dissolving the NRA for a lack of money and a lack of members.”

Wayne LaPierre, former CEO of the National Rifle Association, leaves the courtroom for an afternoon break in the second phase of a civil case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against the NRA, Monday, July 29, 2024, in New York. LaPierre told a New York judge on Monday that the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group's finances would be "equivalent to putting a knife straight through the heart of the organization and twisting it." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig

LaPierre also told the judge that a ban on his involvement in the NRA would violate his First Amendment rights by preventing him from “being a voice for this organization in terms of its political advocacy.”

In her closing statements, an attorney for the NRA, Sarah Rogers, said the group had no plans to rehire LaPierre, even as she described him as a “visionary leader who commanded a lot of respect and deference.”

She said the group has implemented strong internal controls that made the appointment of a monitor unnecessary.

LaPierre served as the group’s CEO and executive vice president for more than three decades. He resigned in January on the eve of the first phase of the trial.

Those proceedings cast a spotlight on the leadership, culture and financing of the organization, with state lawyers accusing LaPierre of siphoning millions of dollars from the organization to fund his lavish lifestyle, including trips on private jets and other personal gifts.

The jury ordered LaPierre to repay almost $4.4 million to the organization, while the NRA’s retired finance chief, Wilson “Woody” Phillips, was ordered to pay back $2 million.

The second phase of the proceeding is a bench trial, meaning there is no jury and the judge will hand down the verdict. The decision is expected to come as soon as Monday.

Earlier this month, Jeffrey Tenenbaum, a lawyer testifying for the state as an expert in nonprofit law, said the NRA had made some strides toward transparency but could backslide without the appointment of an independent monitor. He described the organization’s policy manual as “a dumpster fire.”

State attorneys note that LaPierre hasn’t been reprimanded by the organization. Although the NRA has touted a change a leadership, several LaPierre loyalists remain in its upper echelons. The NRA has lost more than 1.3 million members since 2018, according to an expert witness called by the group.

James sued the NRA and its executives in 2020 under her authority to investigate not-for-profits registered in the state. She originally sought to have the entire organization dissolved, but the judge ruled in 2022 that the allegations did not warrant a “corporate death penalty.”

“For years, Wayne LaPierre used charitable dollars to fund his lavish lifestyle, spending millions on luxury travel, expensive clothes, insider contracts, and other perks for himself and his family,” James said in a statement. “LaPierre and senior leaders at the NRA blatantly abused their positions and broke the law.”

