Former NFL executive, Cardinals star Adrian Wilson arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers executive and Arizona Cardinals star safety Adrian Wilson was arrested in Arizona on June 1 on charges of assault, property damage and disorderly conduct, according to the Scottsdale police. The police department said in a statement that all three charges are related to domestic violence and all three are misdemeanors. The statement didn’t provide details of the incident that led to the arrest. Wilson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection during a 12-year NFL playing career with the Cardinals. In 2023, he became the Panthers’ vice president of player personnel, but the Panthers said this week that he’s no longer employed by the organization.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.