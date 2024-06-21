Florida Panthers have their 3rd chance to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 at the Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Stanley Cup will be in the building once again Friday night with the Florida Panthers getting their third chance to win the first championship in franchise history in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers led the series 3-0 before losing back-to-back games as Connor McDavid made some history. The Oilers captain became the first player to have consecutive four-point games in the final. To close out the series and finally be atop the NHL, Florida will have to deal with McDavid cruising to playoff MVP honors and a raucous sellout crowd of over 18,000 fans hoping to see their team force a Game 7 back in South Florida.

