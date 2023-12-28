Flag football catching on and will be featured at the 2028 LA Games, maybe even with NFL players

DENVER (AP) — Flag football is a sport many may have grown up playing in the backyard or in gym class. It was added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. In this version of American football, everyone is eligible to catch a pass on offense. And on defense, ending up with a flag is a good thing because that’s how stops are made. The NFL is jumping on board, too, adding flag football to its Pro Bowl activities. For the moment, flag football is an invitational sport. The flag football community is already working ahead for the 2032 Brisbane Games.

