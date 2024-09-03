FIFA says $6.5 billion of international spending in transfer window

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA research shows spending on transfer fees in international men’s player deals cooled off during the mid-year trading period. FIFA says clubs committed to spend $6.46 billion on buying players in cross-border deals during the June-to-September transfer window. That’s down from $7.43 billion last year. The average transfer fees paid by clubs in Europe in those deals was $3.13 million, down from $3.8 million. FIFA doesn’t count the highest-profile transfer of the European offseason, Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid as a free agent with a nine-figure signing bonus. It also doesn’t include moves by players within the same country.

