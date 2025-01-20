FBI acting director says in email that he’s retiring from bureau

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Abbate, who as the FBI’s longtime deputy director had been expected to replace Director Christopher Wray on an acting basis, is retiring from the bureau, according to an email he sent to senior executives and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

It’s unclear who will run the FBI as confirmation proceedings are underway for President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the director, Kash Patel.

