FBI acting chief says he’s retiring as Trump’s pick to lead the bureau awaits Senate confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Abbate, who became the FBI’s acting director following the departure of Christopher Wray, is retiring from the bureau, according to an email he sent to senior executives that was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Abbate had been expected to run the FBI while Senate confirmation proceedings get underway for Kash Patel, who is President Donald Trump’s pick for director. But with Abbate’s retirement effective Monday, when Trump took office, it was not immediately clear who would fill that role.

“When the Director asked me to stay on past my mandatory date for a brief time, I did so to help ensure continuity and the best transition for the FBI. Now, with new leadership inbound, after nearly four years in the deputy role, I am departing the FBI today,” Abbate wrote.

Abbate’s abrupt departure after 28 years with the FBI creates additional tumult for a law enforcement agency that had already been preparing for upheaval in the event Patel is confirmed. A Trump loyalist, Patel has repeatedly criticized FBI leadership and decision-making and has alarmed Democrats with statements that suggest he would be willing to use the FBI to exact retribution on Trump adversaries.

Though Abbate’s email did not identify who might succeed him, and the FBI did not immediately identify anyone, the bureau does have a succession plan, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FILE - Paul Abbate, Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during a Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing to examine Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin

Wray’s final day was Sunday, making Abbate acting director, though he only stayed in the role for a day.

Abbate held a variety of leadership roles in his nearly three-decade career at the FBI, including head of the bureau’s Detroit and Washington field offices and executive assistant director for the criminal, cyber, response and services branch. He was named deputy director, the No. 2 position responsible for the FBI’s investigative activities, in 2018.

“As you move forward, continue to stay true to our core values, be there for our partners, and take care of those who serve alongside you. Thank you for your service,” Abbate wrote.

Wray was named by Trump during his first term and had been director for more than seven years. Wray announced his retirement last month, more than a week after Trump said he wanted Patel to be the director.

