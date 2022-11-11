Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But the NFC South might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — and a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. The Falcons entered the night tied for first with Tampa Bay, but dropped a half-game behind the Buccaneers, who’ll play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota braces away from Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rusty Jones Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota breaks away from Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rusty Jones Previous Next