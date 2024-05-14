EPL says Everton still ‘in discussions’ with 777 as scrutiny ramps up on US firm

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League chief executive says Everton is still in negotiations with 777 Partners over a takeover of the club despite the Miami-based investment group plunging into legal and financial turmoil. 777 reached an agreement with Everton in September to buy out the club majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. The deal was subject to the approval of English soccer authorities and it has yet to be finalized. The prospective sale has been thrown into doubt because 777 is facing a $600 million fraud lawsuit in a federal court in New York and its Australian airline is grounded. Premier League CEO Richard Masters says Moshiri “wants to continue to have discussions with 777” over the possible sale.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.