Dozens reportedly injured after an explosion at a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders in Congo

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Dozens of people were reportedly injured Thursday after an explosion at a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in eastern Congo.

Video and photos shared on social media on Thursday show a crowd fleeing the meeting in Bukavu in panic and bloodied bodies on the ground.

Leaders of the M23 rebel group were meeting residents when the explosion occurred in the central part of Bukavu. It was not immediately confirmed if there were casualties. Among the rebel leaders present was Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes the M23.

M23 rebels have swept through the region seizing key cities and killing some 3,000 people.

