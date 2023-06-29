Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, filed an emergency motion last week to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks. It was scheduled to be heard in front of Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston. In a joint statement, Diamond Sports CEO David Preschlack and Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall said games will continue to be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona while both sides look to come to a resolution. On June 1, Lopez ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its contracts to the Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Those payments are due July 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.