Democratic senators protest after they say Trump gives Musk’s staff access to classified info

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee are demanding answers after they say President Donald Trump gave billionaire Elon Musk and his staff access to sensitive data and classified secrets as part of their work to overhaul the federal government.

The lawmakers on Wednesday wrote to Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, and asked what security precautions had been taken to prevent unauthorized leaks of information by staff at the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. Trump tapped Musk to run the taskforce, which has quickly gotten to work dismantling whole agencies of the federal government.

As part of that effort, Musk and his staff have gained access to computer systems that the senators say contain potentially sensitive medical and financial information about millions of Americans as well as federal payroll information, classified documents, information from foreign intelligence partners and the identities of undercover agents and intelligence sources.

In the letter, the senators warned that national security and the personal privacy of Americans could be at risk if the information is mishandled — intentionally or through negligence. They ask whether Musk’s team has met with U.S. intelligence officials to discuss how to reduce the chances of the data being misused and what steps to take to protect classified information, such as the identities of CIA informants or the actions of overseas intelligence operatives.

Such information would be highly valuable to the spy agencies of Russia, China, Iran and other nations, and its loss could put lives at risk while undermining efforts to prevent terrorism and other threats to the U.S., the senators wrote.

“No information has been provided to Congress or the public as to who has been formally hired under DOGE, under what authority or regulations DOGE is operating, or how DOGE is vetting and monitoring its staff and representatives before providing them seemingly unfettered access to classified materials and Americans’ personal information,” the Senators wrote.

The letter was signed by seven Democrats serving on the Intelligence Committee as well as independent Sen. Angus King of Maine. It was released on the same day the CIA announced it had offered buyouts to an unspecified number of staffers.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, expressed his own concerns that the Trump administration’s review of CIA staffing could reveal details that jeopardize national security and agents in the field.

“Those details are secret for a reason – because protecting the identities of CIA employees is critical to their safety and mission, a mission that helps keep Americans safe every day,” Himes said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the senators’ questions. Musk has dismissed criticism of his government involvement, saying it just shows his effort is needed.

