Democratic lawmakers from Connecticut report Thanksgiving bomb threats against their homes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — At least four Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut were targeted by bomb threats on their homes Thursday, the lawmakers or their offices said.

Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, John Larson and Jahana Hayes all reported being the subject of such threats. Police who responded said they found no evidence of explosives on the lawmakers’ properties.

There was no immediate word whether Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the fifth Democratic House member from the state, and Connecticut’s two Democratic senators received threats.

The bomb threats against Democrats happened a day after a number of President-elect Donald Trump ’s most prominent Cabinet picks and appointees reported that they had received such threats, as well as “swatting attacks,” in which perpetrators initiate an emergency law enforcement response against a victim under false pretenses.

Hayes said the Wolcott Police Department informed her Thursday morning that it had received “a threatening email stating a pipe bomb had been placed in the mailbox at my home.” State police, U.S. Capitol Police, and the House sergeant at arms were notified, Wolcott and state police responded “and no bomb or explosive materials were discovered.”

FILE - Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., joined at right by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., questions House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/J. Scott Applewhite

Courtney’s Vernon home received a bomb threat while his wife and children were there, his office said.

Himes said he was told of the threat against his home during a Thanksgiving celebration with his family. The U.S. Capitol Police, and Greenwich and Stamford police departments responded.

Hines extended his family’s “utmost gratitude to our local law enforcement officers for their immediate action to ensure our safety.” Echoing other lawmakers who were threatened, he added: “There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility.”

Larson also said Thursday that East Hartford Police responded to a bomb threat against his home.

The threats follow an election season marked by violence. In July, a gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing him in the ear and killing one of his supporters. The Secret Service later thwarted a subsequent assassination attempt at Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course when an agent spotted the barrel of a gun poking through a perimeter fence while Trump was golfing.

Among those who received threats Wednesday were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations; Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick to serve as attorney general; Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, whom Trump chose to lead the Department of Labor, and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin, who has been tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

