D-Day anniversary shines a spotlight on ‘Rosie the Riveter’ women who built the weapons of WWII

By SYLVIE CORBET and JOHN LEICESTER The Associated Press
Anna Mae Krier, also known as a Rosie the Riveter, center, poses during a service at the Pegasus Bridge memorial in Benouville, Normandy, France, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. World War II veterans from across the United States as well as Britain and Canada are in Normandy this week to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings that helped lead to Hitler's defeat. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Virginia Mayo]

PEGASUS BRIDGE, France (AP) — In World War II, millions of women rolled up their sleeves and worked in defense-industry factories, freeing up and equipping men for combat. They had their own icon in “Rosie the Riveter,” a woman in a polka-dotted bandanna flexing a muscular arm. She was the star of a recruitment poster that declared: “We can do it!” A few “Rosies” are in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, Allied landings on D-Day that helped liberate Europe of Adolf Hitler’s tyranny. One woman says that “we were doing it to save our country. And we ended up helping save the world.”

