Court worker serving an eviction notice and an officer were fatally shot in Missouri, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A court employee and a police officer were fatally shot Thursday after the court process server tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Independence, Missouri, authorities said.

A second officer was critically injured, but is expected to survive, police said at a news conference.

A male suspect sustained minor injuries, Corporal Justin Ewing with Missouri State Highway Patrol said during a separate news conference.

Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said no details are immediately available about what led to the shooting.

Helicopter video from KMBC-TV showed emergency vehicles converged around an isolated house in the middle of a field. The media was cordoned off in an area about 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) from the crime scene. The area was a mixture of woods and farmland with a smattering of houses on large, multi-acre lots. A church was mixed in among the houses.

Law enforcement officials and medical personnel work the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Elsea Smith Road and Budschu Road on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wagner

Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents.

