Correction: California-Legislature story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published May 18, 2023, about the California Legislature, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sen. Henry Stern is from Malibu. He is from Los Angeles. The AP also incorrectly described legislation as allowing people who live near oil wells to sue the oil companies over health issues. Oil companies can already be sued but the legislation would make them liable for those health issues under certain conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.