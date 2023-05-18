Correction: California-Legislature story

By The Associated Press
FILE - A man walks along the street as a pump jack extracts oil at a drilling site next to homes Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif. A California legislative committee has blocked a bill that would have made oil companies liable for the health problems of people who live close to oil wells. It's among dozens of bills that did not survive the legislature's suspense file hearings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published May 18, 2023, about the California Legislature, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sen. Henry Stern is from Malibu. He is from Los Angeles. The AP also incorrectly described legislation as allowing people who live near oil wells to sue the oil companies over health issues. Oil companies can already be sued but the legislation would make them liable for those health issues under certain conditions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.